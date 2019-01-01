The International Union of Hunting with hounds started out as a committee in the European organization called FACE (Federation of Associations for Hunting and Conservation), which represents some 8 million European hunters. More than a decade ago, it was suggested that FACE be expanded to all nations who hunt hounds on horseback, and IUHH was born.

Each year a different country hosts the meetings. This year, MFHA will host the IUHH at its new headquarters in Middleburg, Virginia, October 10–14th. IUHH is composed of representatives from eight countries (England, Ireland, Canada, France, Belgium, New Zealand, Australia, and USA). Representatives from other countries, such as Italy, Germany, and Spain, have occasionally attended. The organizations all must hunt a quarry with hounds on horseback. The hunts in these countries are governed by Associations with rules and codes of practice designed to suit the circumstances of each country. There are principles of hunting, common to all, which form the basis for a Charter they all signed and agreed upon and to which the hunting associations from all the named countries are members. Together they form a universal front against the anti-hunting movement, sharing information and strategies that have proven successful.

Some members travel far (New Zealand, Australia) to attend, so the host countries plan all kinds of hunting-related events for IUHH attendees. These events are key to cooperation, unity of mission, and friendship that develops between countries. This year, attendees will also visit the Virginia Fall Races, the National Sporting Library and Museum and several kennels in the area. After the events and meetings, many will stay over and hunt with local hunts.