The MFHA is creating a “Kid’s Corner” display at the MFHA office to highlight juniors. (Pictured Gray Hopton. Photo by Molly Thompson-Hopton)

Calling all kids! To celebrate and encourage the future leaders of our sport, we’ve created a “Kid’s Corner” at the MFHA office. Our display features our Fairly Hunted award certificates and pins, A Kids’ Guide to Foxhunting, My First Foxhunt coloring book, and Pageant’s Miraculous Journey.

We would love to include a junior’s attire in our display! Please consider loaning the MFHA a tweed coat, junior hunt whip, helmet, or other well-loved attire. We will proudly display your item along with a small sign signifying who it’s from and which hunt your junior hunted with. It’s a great way to demonstrate the talent and style of our juniors. A small saddle, bridle, or other hunting tack can also be displayed.

Please contact us with any questions about the new Kid’s Corner. Email us at office@mfha.com.