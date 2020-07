Attention all photographers – please send us your favorite photos from your club!

Our fall issue of Covertside will look a bit different this year and will be a special issue celebrating all of our hunts. It will include the hunt roster as well. If each hunt could submit their favorite photo to office@mfha.com by August 15, then we can showcase the best images in this issue.

Please make sure your images are high-resolution!

Any questions? Get in touch with the MFHA office – office@mfha.com.

Green Spring Valley Hounds. Photo by Karen Kandra.