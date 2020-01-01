We want to hear from you!

Submit story ideas or reports here:

Submit to Covertside

Hound Show Cancellations

The organizers of the following hound shows have announced these cancellations: 

Southern Hound Show
Central States Hound Show
Southwest Hound Show
Carolinas Hound Show
New England Hound Show
(possible reschedule to later in the summer—check with the organizers) 

A Message from MFHA President Tony Leahy, MFH

In late January, members from all across the country gathered together for two days of fellowship and celebration during the MFHA Annual Meeting hosted by The Pierre, one of New York City’s premier hotels. One of the highlights is the annual Masters’ Ball, held on Thursday night, offering past and present Masters the opportunity to reconnect with long-time friends and leaders of the sport.

Helen Houghton was on-hand to capture wonderful moments throughout the evening’s festivities. Below is a selection of photos – view the complete gallery here.

Add comment

logo mfha smtiny

Subscribing Membership to the MFHA is open to anyone who cares about the future of country lifestyles and wants their voice and vote to make a difference. You will also receive Covertside magazine 4x a year!

MFHA Sponsors

Advertisers