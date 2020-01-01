In late January, members from all across the country gathered together for two days of fellowship and celebration during the MFHA Annual Meeting hosted by The Pierre, one of New York City’s premier hotels. One of the highlights is the annual Masters’ Ball, held on Thursday night, offering past and present Masters the opportunity to reconnect with long-time friends and leaders of the sport.

Helen Houghton was on-hand to capture wonderful moments throughout the evening’s festivities. Below is a selection of photos – view the complete gallery here.