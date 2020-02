Congratulations to Wicomico Hunt Club! They are the recipients of the MFHA Foundation Hunting Habitat Conservation Award. Read all about their efforts to preserve this precious Chesapeake Bay habitat in the Spring issue of Covertside.

From Left to Right: Marian Fry, Daphne Wood, MFH, Ed Fry MFH, Tony Leahy, MFH, Melissa Wade MFH, Allen Hungerford, Jane Rhoades MFH, Donna Stutzman, and Garon Stutzman.