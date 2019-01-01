It’s not too late to make plans to attend this year’s MFHA Annual Meeting in New York on January 30-31! The Masters’ Dinner (MFH & exMFH only) will be held at The Union Club Thursday evening. The Annual Meeting will be held at The Union Club on Friday beginning at 9AM, followed by a cocktail reception. You won’t want to miss this year’s keynote speakers, Skip Crawford, MFH Potomac Hunt & Joe Davies, MFH, Elkridge Harford Hunt. Andre Pater will also be at the Annual Meeting with his new book A Matter of Light, the Art of Andre Pater and will have a few copies to sign. The evening closes out with the highly anticipated Masters’ Ball, held at The Pierre.

There is still time to sign up! Please visit www.mfha.com to register by January 23rd