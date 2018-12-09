We invite you join us in New York for the 2020 MFHA Annual Meeting and festivities, beginning on Thursday evening with the Masters’ Dinner, the Annual Meeting and Friday evening's not-to-be-missed Ball.
New Masters will also benefit from a special seminar focusing on their concerns and responsibilities; Marty Wood, MFH Live Oak Hounds, will address this group. And as always, the Ball at the Pierre Grand Ballroom will be a high-energy conclusion to the business meetings. Reserve rooms now for the best rate!
Schedule of Events
New Masters' Lunch & Seminar
(invitations will be sent to new Masters in November)
When: Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 12 pm
Where: The Pierre
Cost: No charge
Details: A chance for new Masters to meet the MFHA Board of Directors. Seminar will begin immediately following lunch and will be led by past MFHA President Marty Wood, MFH Live Oak Hounds.
Master's Dinner
When: Thursday January 30, 2020, Cocktails at 7pm, Dinner at 8pm
Where: Union Club, 101 E 69th Street, New York, NY 10021
Cost: $275/pp
Details: Masters and ex-Masters only
Annual Member Meeting
When: Friday January 31, 2020, at 9am
Where: The Union Club
Cost: No charge
Details: Cocktail reception immediately following
Keynote Speaker: TBD
***(jacket & tie required, jeans not permitted at the Union Club) No cell phone/tablets/cameras are allowed at the Union Club.
Masters' Ball
When: Friday January 31, 2020, Cocktails at 7pm, Dinner at 8pm
Where: The Pierre
Cost: $300/pp
Details: Must be a current subscribing member
For more information, please contact Yolanda Knowlton, MFH at (914) 393-9916 or the MFHA Office at 540-880-0883.
Accommodations
The Pierre Hotel
2 East 61st Street at Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Phone: (800) 743-7734 or (212)-838-8000
Cost: $410 (standard room)/$450 (city view room)
Details: Reserve your room by December 9, 2018
***To receive MFHA discounted rate, reservations must be made directly with The Pierre, not through a travel agent.
***Attire: Meetings - jacket and tie; Master's Dinner - formal, men will be in scarlet; Masters' Ball - formal, (men in scarlet or tux) white or black gowns are traditional.