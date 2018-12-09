We invite you join us in New York for the 2020 MFHA Annual Meeting and festivities, beginning on Thursday evening with the Masters’ Dinner, the Annual Meeting and Friday evening's not-to-be-missed Ball.

New Masters will also benefit from a special seminar focusing on their concerns and responsibilities; Marty Wood, MFH Live Oak Hounds, will address this group. And as always, the Ball at the Pierre Grand Ballroom will be a high-energy conclusion to the business meetings. Reserve rooms now for the best rate!

Schedule of Events

New Masters' Lunch & Seminar

(invitations will be sent to new Masters in November)

When: Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 12 pm

Where: The Pierre

Cost: No charge

Details: A chance for new Masters to meet the MFHA Board of Directors. Seminar will begin immediately following lunch and will be led by past MFHA President Marty Wood, MFH Live Oak Hounds.

Master's Dinner

When: Thursday January 30, 2020, Cocktails at 7pm, Dinner at 8pm

Where: Union Club, 101 E 69th Street, New York, NY 10021

Cost: $275/pp

Details: Masters and ex-Masters only

Annual Member Meeting

When: Friday January 31, 2020, at 9am

Where: The Union Club

Cost: No charge

Details: Cocktail reception immediately following

Keynote Speaker: TBD



***(jacket & tie required, jeans not permitted at the Union Club) No cell phone/tablets/cameras are allowed at the Union Club.



Masters' Ball

When: Friday January 31, 2020, Cocktails at 7pm, Dinner at 8pm

Where: The Pierre

Cost: $300/pp

Details: Must be a current subscribing member

For more information, please contact Yolanda Knowlton, MFH at (914) 393-9916 or the MFHA Office at 540-880-0883.

Accommodations

The Pierre Hotel

2 East 61st Street at Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10065

Phone: (800) 743-7734 or (212)-838-8000

Cost: $410 (standard room)/$450 (city view room)

Details: Reserve your room by December 9, 2018

***To receive MFHA discounted rate, reservations must be made directly with The Pierre, not through a travel agent.

***Attire: Meetings - jacket and tie; Master's Dinner - formal, men will be in scarlet; Masters' Ball - formal, (men in scarlet or tux) white or black gowns are traditional.