We want to hear from you!

Submit story ideas or reports here:

Submit to Covertside

Did you know that 2019 is the 25th anniversary of Covertside magazine? Launched in 1994, it started out as plain paper newsletter with mostly black ink and a splash of red. The mission of the publication was largely the same as it is today: Provide foxhunters with a source of news, information, entertainment, and education on the sport we all love.

Covertside Anniversary

Do you have a favorite article or photo that ran in Covertside? Email us at publisher@covertside.net.  We'll be running a special section in the Winter issue.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

logo mfha smtiny

Subscribing Membership to the MFHA is open to anyone who cares about the future of country lifestyles and wants their voice and vote to make a difference. You will also receive Covertside magazine 4x a year!

MFHA Sponsors

Advertisers