Did you know that 2019 is the 25th anniversary of Covertside magazine? Launched in 1994, it started out as plain paper newsletter with mostly black ink and a splash of red. The mission of the publication was largely the same as it is today: Provide foxhunters with a source of news, information, entertainment, and education on the sport we all love.

Do you have a favorite article or photo that ran in Covertside? Email us at publisher@covertside.net. We'll be running a special section in the Winter issue.