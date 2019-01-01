The Master of Foxhounds Association hosts foxhunting art show at the new headquarters in Middleburg, Virginia.

Tomorrow is Another Day by Booth Malone

This year’s 39th annual American Academy of Equine Arts exhibition opens to the public on September 20 and runs through October 25. Visitors may view the exhibits at the MFHA headquarters, Monday through Saturday, 10 AM - 4 PM. The address is 301 East Washington Street, Middleburg, VA, 20117.

Over 40 artists from all over North American will be represented at this highly anticipated yearly event, including: Dianne Frossard, Michelle Grant, Leslie Humphrey, Laura Kersey, Booth Malone, Linda Luster, Sam Robinson, Rachel Saunders, Elizabeth Lewis Scott, Jill Soukup, Fr. Michael Tang, and Linda Volrath.

Hunting Whip and Scarlet by Linda Volrath

The annual exhibition typically features 60 paintings and sculptures showcasing the best of equestrian and foxhunting art, though this year’s show may feature a few additional works thanks to the headquarters’ extensive new gallery space.

This year a new award will be given: The Alexander Mackay-Smith Award, for excellence in the depiction of foxhunting.

The academy is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1980 thanks to the legendary horseman, author, and founder of the National Sporting Library, Mackay-Smith, and Dr. Joseph Rogers, board members of the Westmoreland Davis Foundation, at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia. To learn more about the AAEA, visit https://www.aaea.net.