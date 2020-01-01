We want to hear from you!

The International Virtual Hounds Show was an overwhelming success! The show featured over 500 hounds from seven countries and showcased a wide variety of hounds that competed in 30 different virtual rings, with judges conferring via Zoom.

As part of the show, any pack that showed hounds was able to enter items for the online auction, with funds raised for that individual lot being donated to the hunt that provided it. The online auction raised over $100,000 for hunts across the world.

We thank everyone who participated to make this global show a success!

Full Results     North American Results

