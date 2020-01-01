Please join us for great times online at the International Virtual Hound Show (IVHS). The show is going on now through September 4th at www.virtualhoundshow.com. If you have missed the hound shows this year, and are looking for some great entertainment and shopping, go to the (IVHS). Once registered for free, you can visit the site as often as you like, and you will even be able to join in the public judging vote, photographic galleries and trade stands. Wouldn’t you like to see if your choices match up with our expert panel of judges? Wouldn’t you just love to see beautiful hounds from all over the world? Each with hounds recognized for their own unique contribution to hunting!

There are a number of ways to participate and have fun, all from the comfort of your own home. You can be a part of something special! This is the largest hound show ever to take place, with...

250 packs participating in 30 rings

More than 500 hounds entered from 7 countries across the globe

Both a panel of Expert judges and Public voting

3D Photographic exhibition of leading hunting photographers work from around the World

International trade stand village

Charity Fundraising

Also, take some time to check out the Online Auction for the iVHS! It’s full of amazing items from around the globe that you can bid on! Only 14 days left, it will close on September 4th. Check the leaderboard on the top right of the page to see if who has the top bid on your favorite items.

So far, over $50,000 has been raised for participating hunts to date!

Visit the Auction Here

Here’s just a small sample of what’s available, and most travel items are available to use through 2022. There’s a lot to choose from, and so many things any hunting enthusiast would love to have or do.

This is a great way to meet up with other keen sportsmen and women from around the globe to enjoy the beauty of many different types of hunting hounds, to shop for items in the auction that have probably been on your bucket list anyway, and to show your support for hounds, hunts, and hunting by supporting the auction.

Be a part of this special event and get your mind off of COVID-19 and all that goes with it. If you want to see this show happen again, play a part in bringing the hunting community closer together in the future, please consider becoming a guarantor to ensure this year’s event and future events are a success.

If you are interested, click below to sign up! Support the show and share with your friends!

Sign Up Here

We have four levels of sponsorship available, and we would certainly appreciate your support.

Have a great time at the IVHS! You can also get updates on Facebook.