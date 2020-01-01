While organizers have delayed the start of the IVHS, now is the time to enter items for the silent auction.

Organizers of the International Virtual Hound Show say entries have been overwhelming and very much appreciated. They have rescheduled the show to accommodate more than 250 entries from seven countries. The MFHA looks forward to seeing all participating hunts between July 31 and September 4.

“Due to the incredible level of support from the hunting community and the number of late entries we have had to delay the show. We want to make sure that all the entries are scrutinized to the same standard as a traditional hound show, and that the entries for the 30 rings are correctly presented for all our visitors,” says Show Director, Richard Walton.

If your club is registered for this year’s IVHS, now is the time to submit your items for the silent auction. Earn that supplemental fundraising to support your season’s opening this fall, which is just around the corner.

Visit virtualhoundshow.com for general information, news, and scheduling updates. Mr. Walton is responding to questions at l (+44) 07970029825 or HonSec@virtualhoundshow.com.