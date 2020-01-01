Since its founding in 1909, Casanova Hunt has been an integral part of the foxhunting community. For half a century, Tommy Lee Jones hunted the hounds over the rolling green hills of the club’s northern Virginia home.

But sadly, like many other hunts, Casanova’s beautiful open spaces have been shrinking due to urban sprawl. The hunting territories have become limited in recent years, decreasing the areas the club can enjoy safely. The rise in local traffic has also increased the danger to hounds, staff, and hunt members. Coyote have become prevalent in the territory, pushing out the fox population. Hunting coyote requires more open space—a problem that the club was already facing. And, of course, trying to resume a sense of normalcy and financial stability during a global pandemic has been a challenge for everyone involved in horse sport.

Though they’ve explored many options, the club has come to the disappointing conclusion that it will no longer continue after this season.

In a recent statement to their members, Mrs. John Clark, MFH, and Mrs. William O’Keefe, MFH, wrote: “Casanova Hunt is forever indebted to our landowners who have given us the privilege to hunt over their land. We also thank our many friends and members in the Casanova community and beyond who have supported us through the years. We are immensely grateful and appreciative to all. We will always. Be proud of our years and the irreplaceable memories with Casanova Hunt. We wish everyone all the best as we say our final “Good Night.”