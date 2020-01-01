The MFHA Professional Development Program, now in its 15th year, will celebrate the following graduates in a delayed ceremony at a yet-to-be-determined date. Seven individuals completed the 2019/2020 program, which is designed to enhance and improve the skills of hunt professionals and encourage a career in hunt service.

Alyse Phipps, Norfolk Hunt Bennett Barclay, Elkridge-Harford Hunt Brianna Graf, Essex Fox Hounds James Dean, Radnor Hunt Kallie Wallace, Shawnee Hounds Jacob Cotton, Rose Tree-Blue Mountain Kim Levy, Shelburne County Foxhounds

The Professional Development Program provides participants with access to mentors, tools, and peers to develop a well-rounded and better-educated hunt professional. The yearlong course runs May 1– May 1 to align with traditional employment years for hunt staff. Along with an extensive collection of reading and learning materials, the program facilitates access to a variety of hunts, hound shows, kennels, and one-on-one guidance from fellow hunt professionals. For more information on the program visit mfha.com or follow MFHA on Facebook.