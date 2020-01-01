We want to hear from you!

Submit story ideas or reports here:

Submit to Covertside

Hound Show Cancellations

All 2020 Hound Shows have been canceled.

A Message from MFHA President Tony Leahy, MFH

Details

The MFHA Professional Development Program, now in its 15th year, will celebrate the following graduates in a delayed ceremony at a yet-to-be-determined date. Seven individuals completed the 2019/2020 program, which is designed to enhance and improve the skills of hunt professionals and encourage a career in hunt service.

  1. Alyse Phipps, Norfolk Hunt
  2. Bennett Barclay, Elkridge-Harford Hunt
  3. Brianna Graf, Essex Fox Hounds
  4. James Dean, Radnor Hunt
  5. Kallie Wallace, Shawnee Hounds
  6. Jacob Cotton, Rose Tree-Blue Mountain
  7. Kim Levy, Shelburne County Foxhounds

The Professional Development Program provides participants with access to mentors, tools, and peers to develop a well-rounded and better-educated hunt professional. The yearlong course runs May 1– May 1 to align with traditional employment years for hunt staff. Along with an extensive collection of reading and learning materials, the program facilitates access to a variety of hunts, hound shows, kennels, and one-on-one guidance from fellow hunt professionals. For more information on the program visit mfha.com or follow MFHA on Facebook.

Add comment

logo mfha smtiny

Subscribing Membership to the MFHA is open to anyone who cares about the future of country lifestyles and wants their voice and vote to make a difference. You will also receive Covertside magazine 4x a year!

MFHA Sponsors

Advertisers