Charles Owen is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Bullock as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

Matt joins the Wrexham based manufacturer to strengthen and drive forward the company’s position as a world leader in equestrian safety products. He will work closely with Managing Director Ricky Hone who has been with the company for 37 years.

Having been involved in the branded sport product sector his whole career, Matt has vast knowledge and experience which has seen him succeed in senior management positions at Nike, New Balance, JD Sports and Go Outdoors.

Matt comments: “I am excited to be joining Charles Owen, a prestigious brand committed to saving lives with the highest quality products made in the UK. There are many challenges which I am ready to face, but even more opportunities to grow the business.”

Owen Burek, Chairman and fourth-generation owner of the family business, comments: “I very much look forward to working with Matt as we continue our drive to save lives and become the world leader in equestrian safety. Following the untimely passing of my father a year ago, the company has undergone a challenging period of transition. Matt’s appointment signals the start of a new exciting chapter for Charles Owen. It comes against the background of possibly the most challenging of circumstances but I believe that Matt has the experience and resilience to lead and grow the company.”