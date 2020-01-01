Attention all photographers!

It’s that time again: We are seeking great foxhunting photos for the North American Foxhunting 2021 calendar. Please follow the guidelines here to submit by June 30.

DO:

All photos must be at least 300 dpi. Expandable to 9”x13”

Horizontal orientation

Submit as jpg or tif. Tif preferred.

Either use your name in the file name or put it in the metadata. No anonymous images will be accepted (IMG_3031).

Images feature an MFHA registered or recognized pack. Include the name of the hunt with your submission.

Features something beautiful about hunting—horses, hounds, smiles, landscapes, wildlife.

Crisp, colorful, evocative.

All seasons welcome! We like to have images to match with months.

You may send as many images are you want, but know that we only use one, or occasionally two, images from the same photographer.

DO NOT:

DO NOT PHOTOSHOP or otherwise retouch your images. If we are going to use it, we will contact you if we need additional work on your images.

Please refrain from sending us a link to a huge gallery. We’re happy to look at low-res images if you can provide a file that meets the above criteria should we choose your photo.

To submit, use one of the following.

Submit by Email Submit by Dropbox

If Dropbox doesn’t work, send by email, Yousendit, or through a Google Drive link).