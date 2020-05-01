With social distancing forcing many hunt clubs to sideline their fundraising events for the year, such as point-to-points, hunter paces, or other events, many are focusing on other options to bring in money. One idea that clubs are trying is utilizing virtual auctions. Here are three hunts that are currently hosting online auctions – check them out and see what looks enticing!

A Weekend in Virginia Hunt Country – Offered by Wicomico Hunt

Starting on May 15th, you can bid to win a trip for six for a weekend of sport in the heart of hunt country in northern Virginia, getting a chance to go out with both Orange County Hunt and Rappahannock Hunt. Not only that, but you can also stay at the historic Old Denton, and enjoy cocktails, hunt breakfasts, and an Italian dinner with members of the clubs.

More details

Adopt-a-Hound – Offered by Wentworth Hunt

Each spring, Wentworth hosts a Kentucky Derby and Land-Owner appreciation party. Not only was it a great time to socialize and wear your favorite hat, but it was also a critical time for fundraising as they held their annual "Adopt-a-hound" fundraiser. Each year members and general hunt supporters were encouraged to "adopt-a-hound" contributing essential funds that help with running the kennels year-round. This year due to COVID-19, one of the whipper-ins came up with a great idea to turn this into a virtual fundraiser. They will also try to have unique gifts and this year supporters will get an engraved photo of their hound.

More details

Puppy Naming Party – Offered by Bull Run Hunt

Ever wanted the opportunity to name a hunt’s hound? Here’s your chance! Bull Run Hunt is offering an online puppy naming party. They will be posting photographs and videos of the new puppies (12 in all) in a Facebook album on their public page beginning Saturday, May 9th. Bidding will start Sunday, May 10th at 10am and is open to everyone. The auction concludes on May 17th, so be sure to get your bids in!

More details

Is your club also hosting an online fundraiser? Email us atpublisher@covertside.net and we will share it on Covertside’s social media.