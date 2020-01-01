The United States Pony Clubs, Inc., is excited to provide online education through a special free e-membership offer. Now through May 31, anyone interested in learning more about horses can use promo code PCIQ520 to sign up for a FREE Pony Club IQ E-Membership.

“In these challenging times, Pony Club would like to do something to help support the entire equine community,” said Karol Wilson, USPC Director of Member Services and Regional Administration. “We hope this free virtual membership will provide that crucial connection that people may be missing right now, along with educational benefits from Pony Club programming. We especially welcome newcomers to join us and discover what it’s like to be part of the Pony Club family.”

The IQ E-Membership opportunity offers access to a vast library of articles and knowledge written by scientists, veterinarians, and professionals in the equine industry. Information is organized by Pony Club certification levels from beginner through advanced to help members learn about horse management and progress at their own pace.

Online members will also enjoy access to the digital edition of the Pony Club Newsmagazine and the Pony Club blog, where we pile on the knowledge, as well as Shop Pony Club, the online store to find all of your Pony Club gear, and special offers from Pony Club sponsors.

USBP will also be offering online education through a special Lunch ’N Learn series launched in late March. Activities and content currently publish every weekday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Eastern time on the USPC Facebook page. All are welcome to participate at Facebook.com/USPonyClubs.

“Learning with Pony Club is one thing that can keep us connected during this time when we are apart,” said Connie Jehlik, USPC Instruction Services Director. “Our program has so many educational resources, and we wanted to make those easily available. We created the Lunch ’N Learn series to keep our members engaged through fun, interactive education and activities.”

Online content created for the Lunch ’N Learn series includes videos, live Q&A sessions with experts, quizzes, scavenger hunts and more, plus tips, tools and resources for equestrians of all levels.

"While the global pandemic we are experiencing continues to affect all of our daily lives, Pony Club remains committed to delivering education to our members and the entire equine community,” said USPC Executive Director Teresa Woods. “Especially when social distancing may prevent some equestrians from riding or seeing their horses, these virtual horsemanship lessons are a way that we can help.”