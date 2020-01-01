We want to hear from you!

Hound Show Cancellations

The organizers of the following hound shows have announced these cancellations: 

Southern Hound Show
Central States Hound Show
Southwest Hound Show
Carolinas Hound Show
New England Hound Show
(possible reschedule to later in the summer—check with the organizers) 

A Message from MFHA President Tony Leahy, MFH

Details

Dear Members,

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our daily lives and is a source of uncertainty for all, we want to let you know that we are monitoring the situation closely.  Our main concern is for the health and safety of our communities. 

We urge everyone to take proper precautions and to act responsibly.  We fully support decisions to cancel or postpone any upcoming activities.  It is strongly recommended that you familiarize yourself with State and Federal precautionary measures as they differ from state to state, and to comply with those measures as they are key in preventing further spread of the virus.

As this is a rapidly evolving situation, we will continue to monitor and keep you up to date as things progress.

Current Hound Show Cancellations

(Updated March 17)

