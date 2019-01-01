On November 9, 103 young hunt members took center stage at the 17th annual Junior North America Field Hunter Championships, which was held at the picturesque Old Whitewood Farm in The Plains, Virginia.

Over 100 young foxhunters enjoyed this year’s Junior North American Field Hunter Championships. Liz Callar photo.

Qualifying meets were held all over North America, and countless juniors made it their mission to qualify for the prestigious finals.

Competitors show off their jumping skills during the JNAFHC. Liz Callar photo.

The JNAFHC was founded in 2003 by Mrs. Douglas Wise Stuart and Mrs. Iona Pillion, with Marion Chungo and Michelle Arnold joining in to help organize the ever-expanding program. The program is a competition designed for junior riders of all ages and abilities to showcase their relationship with their mounts and their suitability for the sport. It also teaches children the importance of land conservation, allows them the opportunity to meet other young foxhunters from all across North America, and adds a fun element of competitiveness.

“I am extremely proud of today’s junior foxhunters,” said Chungo after the competition. “They are just wonderful and will take good care of foxhunting’s future and the beautiful land we want to preserve. Please always support our juniors!”

Middleburg Hunt’s Sydney Pemberton was the recipient of this year’s Lynda Johnston Perpetual Spirit Award, which was presented by Heather Heider. Joanne Maisano Photo.

Sydney Pemberton, of Middleburg Hunt, won this year’s Lynda Johnston Perpetual Spirit Award. The award was created in memory of Johnston, who was a long-time member with Marlborough Hunt Club and Loudoun Fairfax and sadly passed away from cancer a few years ago. “Lynda always loved the junior members. She would do anything to help support and mentor the children in the hunt field,” said Heather Heider, one of Lynda’s friends who helped create the award, along with Lynda’s husband Bear and a few of their other hunting supporters.

“Sydney won the award this year because she’s very dedicated to the hounds and is always helping at the kennels,” said Heider, adding that the award highlights a junior who exhibits the joyful spirit of the sport.

Mrs. Douglas Wise Stuart presents Lydia Eifler with her prize for winning Best Turned Out, an award that was generously sponsored by Charles Owen. Joanne Maisano Photo.

Lydia Eifler, of Long Run Woodford Hounds, won the coveted Best Turned Out trophy, which was sponsored by Charles Owen.

Results:

Colby Poe, representing Old Dominion Hounds, was the picture of concentration aboard Hershey. The pair went on to claim top honors in the First Field - 13 and Over division. Joanne Maisano Photo.

First Field - 13 and Over

Champion - Colby Poe - Hershey - Old Dominion Hounds

Reserve Champion - ​Gabriela Sacco - Tryon - Live Oak Hounds

3rd place - Tate Northrop - Jeffrey - Long Run Woodford Hounds

4th Place - ​Grace Schriner - Everdeen - Long Run Woodford Hounds

5th place - Lexi van der Woude - My Shooting Star - Warrenton Hunt

6th place - Kate Sanford - Mosey - Lowcountry Hunt

7th place - Lydia Eifler - Hans Christian - Long Run Woodford Hounds

8th place - Henry Nylen - Spryte - New Market - Middletown Valley Hounds

9th place - Ashleigh Currier - Quint - Belle Meade Hunt

10th place - Lillian Robinson - Jane - Warrenton Hunt

Flora Hannum, of Orange County Hounds, partnered with Snickers to win the championship in the First Field - 12 and Under division. Joanne Maisano Photo.

First Field - 12 and Under

​Champion - Flora Hannum - Snickers - Orange County Hounds

Reserve Champion - Sam Dozier - Pinata - Belle Meade Hunt

3rd place - Ruby Dozier - Cole - Belle Meade Hunt

4th place - Emma Watson - Beretta - Live Oak Hounds

5th place - Clara Dart - Cracker Jack - Rappahannock Hunt

6th place - Amara Baker - Battalion - Hillsboro Hounds

7th place - Hayley Rees - Glock - Blue Ridge Hunt

8th place - Brad Bondi - Nick - Piedmont Fox Hounds

9th place - Sophie Barnes - Sam I Am - Old Dominion Hounds

10th place - Becca Scott - Dancer - Belle Meade Hunt

Josie Galvin, of Farmington Hunt Club, was presented with the championship honors for her success aboard Priceless in the Hilltopper - 11 and Over class. Joanne Maisano Photo.

Hilltopper - 11 and Over

​Champion - Josie Galvin - Priceless - Farmington Hunt Club

Reserve Champion - Garrity Buchanan - Missile - MOC Beagles

3rd place - Rachel Dillon - Star Power - Rappahannock Hunt

4th place - ​Barney Riley - Revelation - Rappahannock Hunt

5th place - Liam Campbell - Willy - Lake of Two Mountains

6th place - Charleigh Read - Leo The Lion - MOC Beagles

7th place - Margaret Ranier - Cape Savannah - Rolling Rock Hunt

8th place - Lexi Vinerskis - Miss Pepper Potts - Hamilton Hunt Club

9th place - Alayna Myers - Vinny - Belle Meade Hunt

10th place - ​Evan Dombrowsky - Claymore - Middleburg

Young Brynn Miller, of Potomac Hunt, won the Hilltopper - 10 and Under championship with her pony Rocky Rocks. Joanne Maisano Photo.

Hilltopper - 10 and Under

​Champion - Brynn Miller - Rocky Rocks - Potomac Hunt

Reserve Champion - ​Caroline Kuhnert - Fiona - Old Dominion Hounds

3rd place - ​Corwen Blair - Darty - Rappahannock Hunt

4th place - Sydney Pemberton - To the Moon and Back - Middleburg Hunt

5th place - Dayna Dillon - Jigsaw Puzzle - Rappahannock Hunt

6th place - Willson Lee Lawson - Inspector Gadget - Rappahannock Hunt

7th place - Clayton Heider VanPelt - Shenendoah Crayon - Loudoun Fairfax Hunt

8th place - Georgiana Runyan - Farnley's Firestorm - Middleburg Hunt

9th place - ​John Ryan - Willapaugh - Snickersville

10th place - Aiden Smith - Popsicle - Norfolk Hunt