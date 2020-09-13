The National Sporting Library in Middleburg, Virginia, welcomes esteemed sporting artist Andre Pater on November 15, 6 PM-9 PM.

Throughout the evening, Pater will recount his journey to becoming an artist as well as the creation of his new book, a long-awaited collection of original work, “A Matter of Light, the Art of Andre Pater.”

After Pater’s discussion of its publication and a short Q&A with those who were part of the process, the artist will be available for a book signing. The visually stunning 240-page coffee table book includes over 200 selected paintings and drawings, along with writings, musings, observations, and essays about his life and work. In eleven visually delightful chapters, “A Matter of Light” shines light on Pater’s different artistic periods and how his style and technique evolved through a gamut of subjects from equestrian through historical and genre paintings to his recent Native American portrayals.

"A Matter of Light" can be preordered and purchased on www.andrepater.com.

$10 Admission | Free for NSLM members

Light refreshments and drinks provided.

RSVP at info@nationalsporting.org or (540) 687-6542 x 4



Pater’s piece, Last Chukker, 1986, will also be the signature image for the National Sporting Library’s 2020 Polo Classic Fundraiser, the sole fundraising event for NSLM on September 13, 2020.