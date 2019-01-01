On October 12, 24 finalists from all over the U.S. and Canada competed in the 31st annual Theodora A. Randolph Field Hunter Championship. The event was held at Glenwood Park in Middleburg, Virginia, as a prequel to the Virginia Fall Races. The popular event is judged according to the manners, style and suitability of foxhunting mounts, with judges being selected from various foxhunts.

At the end of the day, it was Kate Gilhool and Skye’s Limit from Elkridge-Harford Hunt (MD) who took home top honors. Radnor Hunt’s (PA) field master Lance Taylor rode his wife Debi’s horse Clifden and earned the reserve championship and also won Best Turned Out, which was judged by Leslie Hazel. Linden Ryan of Blue Ridge Hunt (VA) and Jocelyn Coles’ Thunderville rounded out the top three, as well as taking home the award for the best Thoroughbred presented by the Mackay-Smith family in honor of Dr. Matthew Page Mackay-Smith.



Champions Kate Gilhool and Skye’s Limit. Liz Callar Photo.

Lance Taylor and Clifden of Radnor Hunt (PA) were reserve champions and also won Best Turned Out. Liz Callar Photo.

Linden Ryan and Thunderville of Blue Ridge Hunt (VA) were third and also won the prize for the best Thoroughbred, which was given in honor of Dr. Matthew Page Mackay-Smith. Liz Callar Photo.

The 24 finalists enjoyed a beautiful day at this year’s Theodora A. Randolph Field Hunter Championship in Middleburg, Virginia. Liz Callar Photo.



RESULTS

CHAMPION - Kate Gilhool and Skye's Limit, Elkridge Harford MD

RESERVE CHAMPION - Lance Taylor and Clifden, Radnor PA

3rd - Linden Ryan and Thunderville, Blue Ridge VA

4th - John Wittenborn and Socrates, Smithtown NY

5th - Shelly Talk and Riley, Moore County NC

6th - Liz Ricklefs and Idlehour Patriot, Elkridge Harford MD

7th - Carolyn Chapman and Beezie, Farmington VA

8th - Rebecca Morani and Jelly Apple, Wicomico MD

Best Turned Out

Champion - Lance Taylor and Clifden, Radnor PA

Reserve - Hannah Rogers Tucker and Athena's Secret, Loudoun Fairfax VA

Most Suitable Pair

Cathy Sweezey and Miss Molly, Live Oak FL

Sportsmanship

Jennifer Nesbit and Virginia Grace, Thornton Hill VA

Hunt With The Most Participants

Bull Run Hunt VA



Field Master Karen Nutt was commended on leading the participants during the mock hunt, as were judges Joy Crompton, Cameron Sadler, Becky Harris, Jennifer Webster, Kim Zimmerman and Beverly Bosselman, who dedicated several days to this competition. Organizer Karyn Wilson also received high praise for ensuring a smooth and successful event. The host hunts (Middleburg Hunt, Bull Run Hunt, Loudoun Fairfax Hunt, Snickersville Hounds and Piedmont Fox Hounds) were also thanked for their wonderful week of sport leading up to the finals.

The Virginia Fall Races are always the second Saturday in October and the field hunter championships are held in the preceding week. Mark your calendars for 2020!