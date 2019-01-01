Responsible Individuals Developing Equine Relationships & Skills (RIDERS) is a youth non-profit founded by Carine Cardisco-Stava, the Hon. Secretary of North Hills Hunt. Since its founding in 2006, RIDERS has dedicated itself to promoting the physical, emotional, and social development of underprivileged adolescents and young adults through the use of equestrian training.

Carine started the program about four years ago, because she saw a need to help kids who were in her lesson program and wanted to ride and to hunt, but didn’t have the money. The kids range in age from 10 to 17, and Carine keeps the program small so they get the training and attention they need to become great horse people, and foxhunters.

Members are taught equine management and training. They are invited to shadow the trainers, veterinarians, blacksmiths and chiropractors. In addition, Members work mucking stalls, taught basic farm repairs and land management. RIDERS funds weekly lessons and pays for the trailering, horse care, and half of the hunt membership for these young people. “We’re the only barn in the area that goes hunting, and goes outside the ring. My kids to appreciate riding outside the ring, and we teach them all about hunting,” she says. It gives them experience outside of the ring and beyond the ribbons. One RIDER participant is now a whipper-in for North Hills Hunt.

Jenny Wheatley photo

The RIDER program provided me the opportunity to have the time of my life foxhunting, established responsibility, and demonstrate leadership to younger riders that I would have never of experienced on my own,” says Lindsay Orsborne (pictured RIDER)

Through RIDERS we give the opportunity to those who may not have the chance or means to enjoy riding. We believe that responsibility can be harnessed by tacking up a horse.