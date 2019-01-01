On September 19, the MFHA hosted the grand opening of the American Academy of Equine Art's 39th Annual Open Juried Exhibition at their new headquarters in Middleburg, Virginia. Dozens of original two- and three-dimensional pieces are featured from over 40 of the top equine artists in North America.
The exhibit will continue to be open to the public at the MFHA headquarters until October 26th. Visitors may view the exhibits Monday through Saturday, 10 AM - 4 PM. The address is 301 East Washington Street, Middleburg, VA, 20117.
Twelve prizes were awarded during the exhibition:
- Founders Award - For excellence in classical equine painting or drawing
Winner: Leslie Sorg Sport on the Course
- Founders Award - For excellence in classical equine sculpture
Winner: Sally Jackson Loose as a Goose
- Jean Bowman Award - For excellence in classical equine art Painting/Drawing
Winner: Linda Volrath Enduring Alliance
- Marilyn Newmark Award - For excellence in classical equine sculpture
Winner: Mary Sand Let's Dance
- Alexander MacKay-Smith Award - For Depiction of the sport of Foxhunting
Winner: Sam Robinson Fording the Creek
- Ruth Robins M.A. Award - Best depiction of the equine subject in watercolor
Winner: FR. Michael Tang Sidesaddle
- Elise Tuckerman M.A. Award - Excellence is classical equine portraiture
Winner: Elizabeth Lewis Scott Shows Promise
- AAEA Merit Award - Western member and/or subject
Winner: Diane Frossard Afternoon Solace
- Lanford Monroe Award - Best equine subject in landscape
Winner: Meryl Learnihan Master of the Hounds
- AAEA Merit Award - Canadian member and/or subject
Winner: Melinda Brewer Downpour
- AAEA Scholarship Award - Best by a new member
Winner: Liz Chomicki The Descent
- AAEA Sporting Art Award - Depicting horse in sport
Winner: Will Ersland Airborne
If you're interested in purchasing a piece from the show, please contact Yvonne Todd, yvonnetodd@twc.com.
The academy is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1980 thanks to the legendary horseman, author, and founder of the National Sporting Library, Mackay-Smith, and Dr. Joseph Rogers, board members of the Westmoreland Davis Foundation, at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia. To learn more about the AAEA, visit https://www.aaea.net.