On September 19, the MFHA hosted the grand opening of the American Academy of Equine Art's 39th Annual Open Juried Exhibition at their new headquarters in Middleburg, Virginia. Dozens of original two- and three-dimensional pieces are featured from over 40 of the top equine artists in North America.

The exhibit will continue to be open to the public at the MFHA headquarters until October 26th. Visitors may view the exhibits Monday through Saturday, 10 AM - 4 PM. The address is 301 East Washington Street, Middleburg, VA, 20117.

Clockwise from top right: Billie-Jo Pearl, Jean Roberts, Marion Maggiolo, Fred Root, Viviane Warren and Booth Malone (director of AAEA) kicked off the exhibit's grand opening on September 19 with a cocktail party, welcoming local equine art connoisseurs to get a sneak peek at the show. Liz Callar photo.

Twelve prizes were awarded during the exhibition:

Founders Award - For excellence in classical equine painting or drawing

Winner: Leslie Sorg Sport on the Course

Winner: Sally Jackson Loose as a Goose

Winner: Linda Volrath Enduring Alliance

Winner: Mary Sand Let's Dance

Winner: Sam Robinson Fording the Creek

Winner: FR. Michael Tang Sidesaddle

Winner: Elizabeth Lewis Scott Shows Promise

Winner: Diane Frossard Afternoon Solace

Winner: Meryl Learnihan Master of the Hounds

Winner: Melinda Brewer Downpour

Winner: Liz Chomicki The Descent

Winner: Will Ersland Airborne

Sam Robinson's "Fording the Creek" won the inaugural Alexander MacKay-Smith Award for best depiction of foxhunting. Liz Callar photo



Leslie Sorg won the top prize in the Founders' 2D Excellence in Classical Art (for painting/drawing) with her "Sport On Course." Liz Callar photo.

Visitors can enjoy not just paintings and drawings, but also sculptures such as Mary Sand's "Let's Dance," which earned her the win in the Marilyn Newmark Excellence in Classical Equine Sculpture category. Liz Callar photo.



The beautifully designed, newly built MFHA headquarters offers the perfect background for the exhibit. Liz Callar photo. If you're interested in purchasing a piece from the show, please contact Yvonne Todd, yvonnetodd@twc.com.

The academy is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1980 thanks to the legendary horseman, author, and founder of the National Sporting Library, Mackay-Smith, and Dr. Joseph Rogers, board members of the Westmoreland Davis Foundation, at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia. To learn more about the AAEA, visit https://www.aaea.net.