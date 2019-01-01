Colby Poe, representing Old Dominion Hounds and Old Dominion Hounds Pony Club, won top honors in the First Field - 13 and Over division about Hershey. Joanne Maisano Photo.

Pony Club was well represented at the 2019 Junior North American Field Hunter Championships, with 43 current members entered and 12 placing in the finals in all divisions.

The Top Placing Pony Club Member Awards, sponsored by Shapley’s Grooming Products went to:

First Flight 13 – 18: Colby Poe, a C-1 member of Old Dominion Hounds Pony Club.

First Flight 12 and under: Emma Watson, a D-2 member of Ochlockonee River Pony Club.

Hilltopper 11 and over: Charleigh Read, a D-3 member of Casanova-Warrenton Pony Club

Hilltopper 10 and under: Brynn Miller, a D-1EV/D-2DR/D-2HM member of Good Choice Farm Pony Club Riding Center.

Best Turned Out Award, sponsored by Charles Owen went to Lydia Eifler, a C-1 member of Ariatti Equestrian Pony Club Riding Center.

Congratulations to all who qualified, competed and placed at the competition.

Fifteen-year-old Lydia Eifler shares her experience:

Mrs. Douglas Wise Stuart presents Lydia Eifler with her prize for winning Best Turned Out, an award that was generously sponsored by Charles Owen. Joanne Maisano Photo.

I am a Pony Club member at Ariatti Equestrian Pony Club Center in Louisville, Kentucky. I have been in Pony Club for the past eight years and I have been foxhunting since I was five years old.

I started doing the Junior North American Field Hunter Championship competition in 2013. I have competed in the finals on three different mounts and have placed in the top ten - first flight, every year.

In 2017, I got the highest placing Pony Club Competitor Award in my division when I came in third overall. It made me appreciate how much Pony Club has affected my life within foxhunting. Pony Club has made me a safe and efficient rider out in the field because it has taught me through meetings, mounted lessons, quiz, and rally that safety is important. I have learned how to safely do a running dismount, which comes in handy when I need to get a gate. It has also taught me to have properly fitted and safe equipment/tack for the sport. Pony Club has also shown me good sportsmanship, leadership, and knowledge of horses that has made me a better rider, foxhunter, and horsewoman.

In 2019, I competed with my new event horse, who I introduced to foxhunting this fall. We came in seventh overall (which says a lot for his first season hunting!) and we won "The Best Turned Out Award," sponsored by Charles Owen.