Foxhunting with small children is always a bit of an adventure, but it’s one that Adrienne Iorio wouldn’t trade for the world. She and her three sons, Charlie (11), Taylor (9), and Aiden (8) have been hunting together for the past several years. These days, they enjoy their time with Norfolk Hunt near their Apple Knoll Farm in Millis, Massachusetts, as well as with Whiskey Road Foxhounds and the Aiken Hounds when they head south for the winter to Frog Hollow Farm in Aiken, SC.

Adrienne Iorio’s three sons enjoying a day out hunting with Whiskey Road Foxhounds (from left): Charlie, Taylor, and Aiden. Photo Courtesy: Adrienne Iorio

“I really enjoy the excitement and chaos of getting to the meet,” says Adrienne. “Lost shoes, missing gloves, helping to tie things and tuck them in. Between the pushing and punching they have learned how to pull together and help each other. The moment that we are officially on and away is lovely. It has been amazing to watch them grow into little horsemen on and around the hunt field.”

Adrienne’s typical view on a hunt morning—smiling boys and their steadfast ponies. Photo Courtesy: Adrienne Iorio

Organized Chaos

Adrienne credits much of their success out hunting to her groom, Alex Brackin, who helps wrangle everyone and get them to the meet on time. “I could not make it out on the early morning hunts without her help. Alex feeds, tacks up and puts ponies on the truck. I wake boys, feed them and get them dressed enough to put in the truck. They are finally getting old enough that they are beginning to be helpful loading up and taking care of ponies.”

Outfitting three small humans, keeping track of who gets what (ponies included) and not losing all their gear throughout the season has been a challenge, admits Adrienne. So, she began using a color code system to keep everything more organized. “Ponies and boys all have bags and bridles that match so we know who gets what to wear in the chaos of getting on.”

Between the pushing and punching they have learned how to pull together and help each other, says Adrienne of her three boys. Photo Courtesy: Adrienne Iorio

Even though it can be a bit crazy at times, Adrienne knows that the boys are learning lifelong skills and lessons from their experiences out foxhunting. “I believe their time in the hunt field has given them more of an appreciation for nature. It has helped them to develop balance and confidence on horseback. The most important lesson has been how to speak to and behave around adults. It is nice to see them comfortable all dressed up and able to hold real conversations.”

The adorable and ever-patient Squishie was the first pony for each of the boys, pictured here with Aiden. Photo Courtesy: Adrienne Iorio

A Lifetime of Ponies

All three of the boys have been immersed in the equestrian lifestyle since birth and began riding and playing with the family’s beloved pony, Squishie, when they were just toddlers. Each started their foxhunting journey riding with Andrews Bridge Foxhounds (PA) when they were four years old on the end of a leadline with Squishie, says Adrienne. “Squishie is an amazing pony, who’s currently in Kirkwood, Pennsylvania, teaching a new family of boys to hunt. I’ve had a couple of fantastic (and very patient) hunt horses that played right along. Thank you to Rumor and Gilly—without those two, it wouldn’t have been possible to get these little men started.”

Now, all three boys have their own ponies. Charlie partners with Burley, a 14-hand Percheron-cross. Taylor rides Kiss My Sass, a black and white medium pony mare (“she’s as feisty as her name and loves her boy,” says Adrienne). Aiden’s pony is Popsicle, a small pinto gelding who’s described as cute, fuzzy, and wears the reputation of “bad pony” well.

Charlie (in front) loves the social aspect of hunting. Photo Courtesy: Adrienne Iorio

Hunting Highlights

Each of the boys enjoys different parts of the sport. Charlie loves the social aspect. “He enjoys chatting all the way through the hunt with all the people he has met. He and his pony Burley are very well suited to that job,” says Adrienne.

“Taylor has a ‘need for speed’ and has been moving up to the front of the field without us for a few years now,” she says. “Taylor and Kiss My Sass have developed a fantastic partnership and are hoping to move up to first flight this year.”

Aiden, the youngest, is in love with his pony. “He and his small pony, Popsicle, will be back out on the hunt field keeping up with second flight again this year. He has his eye on Burley for the future.”

The boys love the hounds and have shown at many hound shows. Photo Courtesy: Adrienne Iorio

And, of course, the boys love the hounds. “No, Mommy won’t let them adopt one,” jokes Adrienne. “Charlie whips for the Sugarsand Beagles during our winters in Aiken. All three ride with the staff when we hunt with Aiken Hounds and quite often with Whiskey Road Foxhounds as well. Taylor has plans to be a huntsman when he grows up.” The children also enjoy helping at the hound shows, namely with Andrews Bridge and Norfolk Hunt.

The boys have also participated in the Junior North American Field Hunter Championships the past three years. “We plan to get out and qualify so we can go again,” says Adrienne. “It is a fantastic opportunity for the boys to meet other kids that hunt. We have way too much fun exploring new territory. I would love to visit every hunt in the country with them.”

Taylor and Aiden sharing a silly moment with their ponies. Photo Courtesy: Adrienne Iorio

All-Around Young Horsemen

Adrienne, who didn’t begin hunting until college, is a professional rider and grew up with a Pony Club background--she would later go on to compete at the top levels of eventing. Now, all three boys are also Pony Club members. Charlie is a C1 HM, while Taylor and Aiden both have a D2 rating. “They event and do jumper shows with the ponies when not hunting. We have participated in pony races the past two winters and Taylor is in love,” says Adrienne. “We will do as much racing as we can fit in this winter.”

Each of the boys also ski, play soccer, flag football and baseball. Taylor would love to play hockey but wintering in Aiken makes that tricky, says Adrienne. “Fall sports and my competition schedule make it difficult to get out hunting as often as we would like, too. If we have an open day, we are hunting. Aiken sees us out every Saturday and quite often Sunday as well.”



Adrienne’s husband, Noll, hunts with the family on occasion when he has a horse to ride. “He complains that I keep selling his hunt horses,” jokes Adrienne. “He is right! Gilly and Duncan were fantastic horses but too tall for me to get on and off of with children in the hunt field. Noll enjoys spending time out with the boys but is not impressed by the early morning start and the chaos that surrounds the boys getting to the meet.”