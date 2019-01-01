The Junior North American Field Hunter Championship festivities will take place on November 8 and 9 in The Plains, Virginia. It will be a great championship weekend for juniors and their families. Participants are invited hunt with local hunts on Friday and attend special a visit and party at the new MFHA Headquarters, where we will talk about MFHA and its role in foxhunting. The Championship will take place on Saturday, including a mock hunt, handy hunter course, and individual test. Then on Saturday night, a BBQ dinner, guest speakers, a DJ for dancing and the annual horn blowing and whip cracking contest will take place. Many will stay on Sunday to hunt with local hunts and go home on Monday.

Created by Douglas Wise Stuart and Iona Pillion, the Championship, now in its 17th year, expects up to 100 entries from all over the United States and Canada. Young riders qualify at specific events around the country where they are judged while foxhunting. These junior foxhunters range from six to 18 years old and will be tested in different divisions including the Jumping Field and non-jumping or Hilltopper Field. The Junior North American Champion will be awarded at the conclusion of the competition.

“This series as a whole teaches our children, who are vital to the future of the sport, the importance of conservation, making them aware of the land they are hunting across and how and why it’s possible to even be on that land in the first place,” said Marion Chungo, event organizer.

Qualifying meets are organized in all 16 MFHA districts throughout the hunting season and the Championship location changes every year. Safety, land conservation, horse and hound care, and ethical hunting practices are the pillars of the program.

Please visit www.JNAFHC.com for a list of qualifying meets and more information.

