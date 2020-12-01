Now in his 26th year, Titon remains a well-known equine personality in the St. Louis riding world. This 16.3h Percheron/TB cross has led a varied career, touching the lives of many.

Titon age 26, with Kathy Laramie, attending the 2020 Blessing of the Hounds with Bridlespur Hunt Club in St. Louis, MO.

As a 5-year-old, he started with John Korenak as a favorite school horse for Irish Fox Stables in St. Louis, Missouri. Over the next 15 years, he trained hundreds of aspiring riders in hunter/jumpers and happily carried them around hunter paces. John also started foxhunting Titon with Bridlespur Hunt Club where Titon sure-footedly navigated the many creeks, slides, and jumps, often to return home to give another lesson.

By 2015 John was no longer hunting and Titon was ready for a change of pace from being a lesson horse. John generously shared Titon with Russ and Kathy Laramie to return him to a life of trail riding, hunter paces, and foxhunting which he loves. Titon got Russ back into riding after 20 years off, and safely introduced him to hunting. Titon was 20 years old at the time. Kathy began hunting him after Russ, and through careful conditioning, Titon still looks like a young horse in the hunt field at age 26. Titon’s signature “lip flapping” at the sound of the hounds makes everyone in the field smile!