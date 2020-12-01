If you’re struggling to figure out how to correctly tie your four-fold, bib-style stock tie, then check out this helpful video by long-time foxhunter, Devon Zebrovious, of Cherry Blossom Farm in Middleburg, VA.

Devon Zebrovious wearing her four-fold, bib-style stock tie at the North American Field Hunter Championships. Mollie Bailey Photo.

“I was taught this by the "grand dames" of the American side saddle world about 20 years ago,” says Devon. “It is appropriate for anyone, aside or astride (albeit not common for men unless hunt staff) and super helpful if you need to bandage a horse's leg in the field! What you need: a four-fold stock tie, 6 safety pins, and a hunt stock pin.”