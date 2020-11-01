The holidays are just around the corner! Here’s a list of a few possible choices for every type of person on your list this year.
MFHA Calendars
Great gifts for members, landowners, and juniors! All proceeds directly benefit the Masters of Foxhounds Association
$25.00 each
Purchase 10 and receive a 5% discount
Purchase 25 and receive a 10% discount
Purchase 50 or more and receive a 25% discount
2020 Limited Edition MFHA Gift Bags
Nicely wrapped in a reusable foil imprinted bag.
Includes:
- poster
- tea towel
- coffee mug
- three stickers
- hunt chocolates
$75 + FREE shipping
Mark Lexton Fox Bracelet
This fox mask stirrup bangle bracelet by Mark Lexton is available in both sterling silver and gold and is shown here with optional stone eyes in emeralds.
Starting at $385
REDINGOTE Outerwear
A new and innovative type of outerwear for the equestrian performer by REDINGOTE. For the first time, riders have access to fashionable and feminine pieces that keep them warm, dry, and clean from head to toe. The premium quality and design offer riders unlimited functionality in all settings from long barn days to elite horse shows. Check out their winter insulated jumpsuits or their waterproof rain gear!
Starting at $198
Lace Rein Ring
This solid 18-karat yellow gold band by Savenac features beautifully proportioned lace rein detail. Wear it alone or stack it with other bands. Also available in 18-karat white gold and sterling silver sizes 5-8. Hand made in the United States.
$2295
Anderson Jones Vintage Brooch
Here’s a lovely vintage 14-karat gold reverse-carved crystal brooch that features a detailed fox hunt from Anderson Jones Sporting Antiques & Gifts.
$3500
Stanley Stirrup Whiskey Glass
Stanley Stirrup has purchased rights for use of the fox mask emblem on drinkware. The crystal whiskey glass is 4” tall and has an 11oz capacity.
$32.50
Bracelets from The Antique Hunt
Antique Buckle Bracelet
Sterling silver with rose and green gold intricate cut floral pattern of extraordinary craftsmanship, hinged full cuff. A very unusual find!
$1400
Antique Gold Linked Horse Shoe Bracelet
Rose gold 9 karat with safety chain, of the 1900-1940s era. Exquisite!
$585
Artisan Fox Bracelet
The fox adorning this cuff was cast in sterling silver from a mold of an antique button. One-of-a-kind!
$399
Artisan Playful Horses Bracelet
The sterling silver horses on this wide sterling cuff were cast from molds of vintage cufflinks
$475