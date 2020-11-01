The holidays are just around the corner! Here’s a list of a few possible choices for every type of person on your list this year.

MFHA Calendars

Great gifts for members, landowners, and juniors! All proceeds directly benefit the Masters of Foxhounds Association

$25.00 each

Purchase 10 and receive a 5% discount

Purchase 25 and receive a 10% discount

Purchase 50 or more and receive a 25% discount

Order Now

2020 Limited Edition MFHA Gift Bags

Nicely wrapped in a reusable foil imprinted bag.

Includes:

poster

tea towel

coffee mug

three stickers

hunt chocolates

$75 + FREE shipping

Order Now

Mark Lexton Fox Bracelet

This fox mask stirrup bangle bracelet by Mark Lexton is available in both sterling silver and gold and is shown here with optional stone eyes in emeralds.

Starting at $385

Order Now

REDINGOTE Outerwear

A new and innovative type of outerwear for the equestrian performer by REDINGOTE. For the first time, riders have access to fashionable and feminine pieces that keep them warm, dry, and clean from head to toe. The premium quality and design offer riders unlimited functionality in all settings from long barn days to elite horse shows. Check out their winter insulated jumpsuits or their waterproof rain gear!

Starting at $198

Shop Now

Lace Rein Ring

This solid 18-karat yellow gold band by Savenac features beautifully proportioned lace rein detail. Wear it alone or stack it with other bands. Also available in 18-karat white gold and sterling silver sizes 5-8. Hand made in the United States.

$2295

Order Now

Anderson Jones Vintage Brooch



Here’s a lovely vintage 14-karat gold reverse-carved crystal brooch that features a detailed fox hunt from Anderson Jones Sporting Antiques & Gifts.

$3500

Order NOW

Stanley Stirrup Whiskey Glass

Stanley Stirrup has purchased rights for use of the fox mask emblem on drinkware. The crystal whiskey glass is 4” tall and has an 11oz capacity.

$32.50

Order Now

Bracelets from The Antique Hunt

Antique Buckle Bracelet

Sterling silver with rose and green gold intricate cut floral pattern of extraordinary craftsmanship, hinged full cuff. A very unusual find!

$1400

Antique Gold Linked Horse Shoe Bracelet

Rose gold 9 karat with safety chain, of the 1900-1940s era. Exquisite!

$585

Artisan Fox Bracelet

The fox adorning this cuff was cast in sterling silver from a mold of an antique button. One-of-a-kind!

$399

Artisan Playful Horses Bracelet

The sterling silver horses on this wide sterling cuff were cast from molds of vintage cufflinks

$475

Order Now