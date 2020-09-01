Revisit Scenting in Black and White from the Summer 2020 issue of Covertside

Imagine chasing the pack on a crisp, dry, autumn morning. The hounds have caught a scent and opened up. The field pursues for a minute or two, then the hounds break. Now add more heat. Throw in a lot of dust and divide the scent by ten. That was the challenge Claire Buchy-Anderson faced when she found herself at the helm of Santa Ynez Valley Hounds in central California in 2013. With blank days plaguing the pack and membership dwindling, she turned to the keen noses of Gascon Saintongeois hounds to honor her husband's legacy and advice to build a hound for her country.

Val Westover Photography

