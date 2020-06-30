The retired engineer and avid fox hunter talks about his decorated career and life on a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Many know Paul McEnroe as Santa Ynez Valley Hounds’ Joint Master. What some might not know is that he developed the UPC barcode we see on many products today, as well as numerous other game-changing products whose prototypes now live at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.

He recently joined host Debbie Loucks on Horsemanship Radio to discuss his career as an engineer at companies like IBM and Trilogy, as well as his life raising cattle and horses (and entertaining grandchildren) at his ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley in California.

Joint-MFH Paul McEnroe, leading the field at Santa Ynez Valley, as his young granddaughter Coco Barnicoat stay close behind. Photo by Tiffany Evitts.