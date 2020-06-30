We want to hear from you!

Submit story ideas or reports here:

Submit to Covertside

Hound Show Cancellations

All 2020 Hound Shows have been canceled.

A Message from MFHA President Tony Leahy, MFH

Details

The retired engineer and avid fox hunter talks about his decorated career and life on a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Many know Paul McEnroe as Santa Ynez Valley Hounds’ Joint Master. What some might not know is that he developed the UPC barcode we see on many products today, as well as numerous other game-changing products whose prototypes now live at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.

He recently joined host Debbie Loucks on Horsemanship Radio to discuss his career as an engineer at companies like IBM and Trilogy, as well as his life raising cattle and horses (and entertaining grandchildren) at his ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley in California.

Tune In

Joint-MFH Paul McEnroe, leading the field at Santa Ynez Valley, as his young granddaughter Coco Barnicoat stay close behind. Photo by Tiffany Evitts.Joint-MFH Paul McEnroe, leading the field at Santa Ynez Valley, as his young granddaughter Coco Barnicoat stay close behind. Photo by Tiffany Evitts.

Add comment

logo mfha smtiny

Subscribing Membership to the MFHA is open to anyone who cares about the future of country lifestyles and wants their voice and vote to make a difference. You will also receive Covertside magazine 4x a year!

Advertisers