This month’s featured hound is CKH Hero from Cedar Knob Hounds, based in Franklin, Tennessee. We caught up with CKH’s Huntsman, Claire Marie Pinney, to learn more about this hard-working Penn-Marydel hound. Pinney has hunted the CKH for three seasons, after previously serving as whipper-in for Albert Menefee III, who founded the pack.

“My grandfather, Bill Pinney, was huntsman of the South Wild Hunt in England, and my father Tim Pinney was a whipper-in at the Fife in Scotland, so you can say I was born into hunt service,” says Pinney. “Hunting is what I live for.”

Pinney completed the MFHA Professional Development Program in 2019, and she also enjoys bringing on young Thoroughbreds for hunting and eventing.

CKH Hero of Cedar Knob Hounds. Ainsley Slicker photo