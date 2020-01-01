On a ride at Gilley Creek
The Master’s horse dropped in a freak.
The rider stepped off on level ground
The horse’s hind-end was not to be found.
From the far side of the ravine
The staff could see quite the scene
Dangling horse legs in mid-air
Causing a gasp and many a care.
What to do? Was the cry
The horse will have to try.
Try he did and disappeared
His efforts caused a drop
And in the creek below a stop.
The horse stood bewildered in the bed
The Master scrambled down his face quite red
The field observed that all was fine
Tipped their flasks and the day was divine.