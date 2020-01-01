On a ride at Gilley Creek

The Master’s horse dropped in a freak.

The rider stepped off on level ground

The horse’s hind-end was not to be found.

From the far side of the ravine

The staff could see quite the scene

Dangling horse legs in mid-air

Causing a gasp and many a care.



What to do? Was the cry

The horse will have to try.

Try he did and disappeared

His efforts caused a drop

And in the creek below a stop.



The horse stood bewildered in the bed

The Master scrambled down his face quite red

The field observed that all was fine

Tipped their flasks and the day was divine.

Stuck in a hole. M.L. Gallagher Photo

Escaping the Hole, M.L. Gallagher Photo