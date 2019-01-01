We caught up with Katie Hasse, a foxhunter who recently completed one of the toughest horse races in the world, the Mongol Derby. An avid foxhunter, Katie has been enjoying hunting for the past several years with Middleburg Hunt, Piedmont Fox Hounds and Snickersville Hounds in northern Virginia, as well as Aiken Hunt and Whiskey Road Foxhounds Hunt in South Carolina. Katie’s also an upper-level eventer and USDF silver medalist, and she bases her business, Deerfield Sport Horses, out of her farm in Upperville, Virginia.

Katie Hasse was all smiles after crossing the finish line at this year's Mongol Derby. Photo Courtesy: Mongol Derby

Now in its 11th year, the Derby has attracted thrill-seeking equestrians from all over the world hoping for a taste of adventure. Dubbed the world’s longest multi-horse race (approximately 1000 kilometers, with riders changing horses every 40 kilometers), competitors must use every bit of their horsemanship skills to safely cross the finish line.

In our interview, Katie shares what it’s really like to spend ten days out on the steppe with the spunky, pint-sized native horses, battling all sorts of weather and treacherous riding conditions. This year, 43 competitors began the race, but just 28 completed. And the winner? Bob Long, a 70-year-old tough-as-nails amateur rider from Boise, Idaho—he also set the Guinness World record for being the oldest rider to not only complete the race but to win it.

Katie's boots just barely survived the 10-day race. Photo Courtesy: Mongol Derby

Covertside: Why did you decide to do this historically difficult race?

Katie Hasse: I thought it would be fun. The joke’s on me for thinking that! It’s type 2 fun…it feels great afterwards, but in the moment it’s absolutely brutal.

Covertside: How did you prepare for the race?

KH: I didn’t really vary my day-to-day routine. I ride professionally anyway so getting on horses a lot wasn’t a problem. I did do some endurance rides with my Thoroughbred, which was very helpful from a pacing and heart rate monitoring perspective.

Covertside: How did your horsemanship skills help you successfully complete the race?

KH: I have a lot of young horse experience, which is pretty crucial to your survival. Riders get careless because they are hungry and exhausted and forget they are on green horses, and that’s when people do dumb things and get in trouble. I also have done a lot of buying and selling so that helped me pick which horses to ride.

Katie (pictured on the black horse) and a fellow competitor aboard the native, short-statured Mongolian horses. Photo Courtesy: Mongol Derby.

Covertside: What are the Mongol horses like? I’ve heard them described as “semi-feral” on occasion from riders who’ve been bucked off some of the especially feisty ones.

KH: It’s a horse. I’ve decided I hate the word semi-feral. They are the exact same as any other horse. Some just know less than others. One of the vets asked how I managed to get water on one of the horses to cool it off. I taught it. Like you would any other horse. They aren’t mean, they aren’t feral. They just don’t have the education you are accustomed to.

Covertside: What did you eat during the 10-day period?

KH: I didn’t. Seriously. I didn’t eat the meat and so I just picked around for noodles. I lost 12 pounds, but I never got sick. I ate a lot of candy, too. We would fantasize about food while riding, mainly Chick-fil-A and Chipotle!

Covertside: What were the Mongol people like? I know that they play a huge part in the success of the race–providing the horses, feeding and housing the participants in their own homes, and also assisting with the competition.

KH: In general, the Mongolian people are very generous. They are obviously key to this race even existing. And there were plenty of riders “camping:” i.e. staying with random families who were not paid by the race organizers. However, some herders think it’s funny to give you a slow horse or a bucker. And making sure your horse has a heart rate of 56bpm within 30 minutes of arriving at a horse station is a pretty foreign concept to them. The group I mainly rode with started picking our own horses with the “scratch test.” Basically, we made sure you could walk up and pet them on the horse line. We did a lot better after that. Horses you can pet are generally safe and have been ridden a good bit (so they are broke and fit). They might not be the fastest, but they are going to get you 40k without killing you and their heart rate comes down.

During the race, riders (who often travel in groups) get a first-hand look at the incredible Mongolian landscape. Photo Courtesy: Mongol Derby

Covertside: What was the best part of the race?

KH: The best part was seeing over half of Mongolia that’s pretty impossible to get a sense of any other way. I also loved cantering though herds of horses, cows, camels, and sheep/goats.

Covertside: The worst part?

KH: I wanted to quit just about every day. The pain was pretty brutal most days. We would get off the horses and have to stifle screams. The herders thought it was hilarious. Anyone who tells you it doesn’t hurt is lying. But by day 9, my body started to adjust.

Covertside: Words of advice for anyone hoping to try the Mongol Derby in the future?

KH: Don’t eat the meat and put iodine in your water.

Covertside: What’s next for you?

KH: I’m not sure! But I would like to do a 100-mile endurance race. Maybe this winter?