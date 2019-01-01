Soon enough, hunt season will be in full swing. Make sure to check everything off your pre-season to-do list well in advance!



Photo Courtesy: Emily Daily



With summer winding down and autumn fast approaching, foxhunters across the country are pulling out their favorite tweeds, polishing their boots and counting down the days until hunting season officially kicks off. But before you load up your horse for that first frosty hunt morning, you might want to double-check that you have everything in order. Here are a few things you can do to prepare now, so it’s not a frantic scramble at the last minute.

Get Your Paperwork in Order

Many states require current that you purchase a hunting license. Hunt clubs will tell you if this is necessary and how to get one, but for the most part, these licenses can be easily purchased online at your state’s department of game and inland fisheries or natural resources (a quick Google search can point you in the right direction). Your license must be carried with you whenever you’re hunting—whether it’s in your hunt coat pocket, tucked in your helmet or boot, or even saved on your phone. If you’re caught by a game warden without a license, you’re likely to get a ticket. Save yourself the hassle and purchase your license before the season even begins.

Typically, hunt clubs will begin promoting their hunt memberships throughout the summer. Go ahead and pay all necessary dues or have a payment plan scheduled (as some clubs offer) well before you show up to the first meet. The club will appreciate it and it’s one more thing you can check off your list. Also, at the first hunt of the season, the club’s secretary will make sure everyone who is participating has a signed waiver, so take care of that important piece of business before you find yourself fumbling for a pen in the saddle!

Remember, don’t forget your horse’s most important paperwork—his Coggins. You’ll need to have a copy of his current negative test with you during hunt season. Some clubs will keep them on file, but it’s always a good idea to carry a spare copy in your vehicle or trailer as well, especially while traveling.

It’s a good idea to take your towing vehicle and trailer in for a tune-up before it starts logging miles during hunting season. Photo Courtesy: Alicia Daily

Hitting the Road

Ensuring that your truck and trailer are in safe working order before heading to your first meet will give you peace of mind when traveling. Plus, it will help you avoid the embarrassment of arriving late to a hunt after dealing with a breakdown! Consider taking your truck and trailer into your local mechanic for a tune-up. Get an oil change, check your tire pressure and take care of any other maintenance your hauling vehicle might need well before you pull out the driveway for that inaugural trip this fall.

Also, double-check that your state inspection stickers are up to date (if required) and your registration is current. It’s helpful to join a roadside assistance program, too, such as U.S. Rider or AAA, to utilize in emergencies or breakdowns. And speaking of emergencies, make sure you know where to locate your jack and properly inflated spare tires (for your truck and trailer), in case you end up with a flat.

A well-organized trailer tack room will make your hunting season much more enjoyable. Photo Courtesy: Alicia Daily

Another thing you can do well ahead of time is to organize your trailer’s tack room if you have one. Cheap, plastic drawers are handy to store all your equipment neatly and make sure you have everything you need right at your fingertips. Don’t forget to include a human and equine first-aid kit, stocked with all the necessary (and up-to-date) medical supplies, to handle any type of situation. Stock your tack room with all the water and washing buckets (along with sponges and sweat scrapers) you’ll need, as well as containers to safely transport water to the meets. If your area has chilly temperatures, consider including a knit cooler or two for your horse’s post-hunt ride home.

Here’s a couple of tips: Tape your emergency contact information to the inside of your tack room door so others will know who to call in case something happens to you while hunting. Also consider purchasing a Ridesafe or RoadId, a bracelet that has your contact and medical info on it. Don’t forget to include an In Case of Emergency “ICE” entry on your phone, too.

Consider purchasing a portable grooming organizer for your trailer’s tack room—it’s a great place to store smaller essential items like gloves or stock pins that always seem to get lost! Photo Courtesy: Alicia Daily

Gather Your Gear

There’s nothing worse than getting up early to head to the first meet of the season and realizing you’re missing an important piece of tack or clothing after arriving. This frustrating scenario can be easily avoided with a bit of planning.

Go through your hunting kit a few weeks in advance—get your coats dry cleaned, iron your stock tie, locate that long-lost glove or stock pin (consider buying a few extras to keep in your tack room) and make sure your boots are buffed to a shine. Does everything still fit? Double-check. Need to sew on lost buttons, repair boots or get that hole in your favorite tweed stitched up? Try to take care of any repairs well ahead of time so you can focus on the fun season ahead and not worry about whether or not your gear will hold up when the hounds are in full cry off on a run.

And speaking of gear, take the time to go through your tack carefully. Give everything a thorough cleaning and conditioning and make sure there are no troublesome cracks in the leather or loose stitching, which could turn into a disastrous tack malfunction in the hunt field. Does everything still fit your horse? Do you have extra pieces of equipment such as spare halters or lead ropes, saddle pads or girths? Does your helmet need to be replaced? Take inventory of all of your hunting equipment well in advance and you’ll be glad you did.

Ready to Roll

With some thoughtful planning, you can easily avoid the frustration and embarrassment of a last-minute scramble during those early-season hunt mornings. After taking care of essential paperwork, tuning up your vehicle and trailer, arranging a user-friendly tack room with all your necessities, and getting all your gear cleaned and organized, you can pull out the driveway and head to the meet stress-free. Don’t forget to fill your flask and pack lots of carrots. Happy hunting!