David Cameron of the Conservative Party won England's election with a clear majority. That means the conservatives do not have to form a coalition government with the liberals. Hunting should become legal in England since a vote in parliament was promised on the conservative platform.

It is believed that hunting has the support of the majority of their parliament members. The Countryside Alliance people did a great job working the politicians and exposing those who were anti-hunting. It shows we can make a difference if you get people to act. Hopefully this ridiculous law will be overturned in the very near future.

