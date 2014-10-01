HumaneWatch detailed several incidents in which HSUS profited off of high-profile events. After Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey and New York, HSUS raised over $2 million-yet according to documents it filed with the NY attorney general, HSUS only spent one-third of that money on Sandy relief.

HSUS also raised money after the 2010 Haiti earthquake because "Haiti's animal survivors desperately need care"-despite admitting elsewhere that "no animal issues are here that are related to the event of the earthquake." There are countless other cases where HSUS took advantage of disasters to raise money and used very little on none for the event.