The MFHA has been a member of Equine Land Conservation Resources (ELCR) since its beginnings. Foxhunters are leaders in conservation - we need to encourage everyone to be. This guide is very useful to assist landowners and land trusts who desire to create conservation easements that permit various equestrian-related activities. In addition, “The most comprehensive information on conservation easements is available through the Land Trust Alliance. The Alliance provides exceptionally valuable resources and helpful information on its website.“ Feel free to pass on!