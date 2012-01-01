Give the Gift of MFHA Membership

Not sure what to give this holiday season? Why not give the gift that keeps on giving - a membership to MFHA!

Save the Date: Drag Hunting Seminar

The Drag Hunting Seminar is scheduled for April 24th - 26th, 2015 in Gainesville, Fl. Details to follow.

Holiday Gift Blowout Specials!

We are making room for new inventory, so take advantage of our discounted inventory during this holiday season (sale ends Dec 31st). Sale prices already marked.

2015 Masters Ball and Membership Meeting

We hope you will join us in New York for the 2015 January events. Click here for more information and to make your reservations.

Professional Development Program Accepting Applications

The Professional Development Program is accepting applications for the 2015-2016 class. The program was created to enhance the experience of the professional hunt staff. If you are a subscribing member, employed by a member hunt and want to improve your skills, please send an application in today to be a part of this excellent program.

Wondering where NOT to send donations to this holiday season?

Click here for a listing of anti-hunting organizations compiled by Col. Foster.

Winter Covertside

The Winter issue of Covertside has shipped. Enjoy the digital version of your favorite magazine here!

Order Your 2015 MFHA Calendars Today

The 2015 MFHA Calendar is a must for any Foxhunting enthusiast! Click here for more information and to order online or call 505-553-1576 to order by phone.



Download The Monthly Coloring Page For Kids

Kids, click here to download December"s coloring book page. Don't forget to email us copies of your masterpieces so we can add them to the Art Gallery.

Show Your Support

Never before has it been so important for foxhunters to look toward the horizon. If we do not take steps to help ensure our sport carries on for future generations, then other misguided forces will almost certainly try to ensure that it does not. Click here for a list of ways you can help!