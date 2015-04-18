Southwest Hound Show, April 18, 2015 at Greenwood Farm, Weatherford, TX

Judges: George and Jeanie Thomas, MFH, Why Worry Hounds (SC)

Central States Hound Show, May 2, 2015 at Blue River Farm, Stillwell, KS

Judge: Cameron Sadler, MFH Moore County Hounds (NC)

New England Hound Show, May 3, 2015 at Tuckaway Farm, Portsmouth, NH

Judges: David Raley, Huntsman Moore County Hounds (NC) & John Eaton, Huntsman Shakerag Hounds (GA)

Carolinas Hound Show, May 9, 2015 at Springdale Racecourse, Camden, SC

Judges: Dr. Jack van Nagell, MFH Iroquois Hunt (KY) and Tony Leahy, MFH Massback Hounds (GA)

For all hound show results, see the MFHA website.

2015-New-England-Champion-by-Eric-Schneider2015 New England Champion Norfolk Piglet. Photo by Eric Schneider

2015-Southwest-Hound-Show-Champ-by-Chris-Buczkowski2015 Southwest Hound Show Champion Ft. Leavenworth Valor. Photo by Chris Buczkowski

 

Carolinas 2015 Champion by David TraxelCarolinas 2015 Champion Hillsboro Graphic. By David Traxel

