Southwest Hound Show, April 18, 2015 at Greenwood Farm, Weatherford, TX
Judges: George and Jeanie Thomas, MFH, Why Worry Hounds (SC)
Central States Hound Show, May 2, 2015 at Blue River Farm, Stillwell, KS
Judge: Cameron Sadler, MFH Moore County Hounds (NC)
New England Hound Show, May 3, 2015 at Tuckaway Farm, Portsmouth, NH
Judges: David Raley, Huntsman Moore County Hounds (NC) & John Eaton, Huntsman Shakerag Hounds (GA)
Carolinas Hound Show, May 9, 2015 at Springdale Racecourse, Camden, SC
Judges: Dr. Jack van Nagell, MFH Iroquois Hunt (KY) and Tony Leahy, MFH Massback Hounds (GA)
