Dr. John Glass, second secretary to the MFHA, has passed away. John was the secretary of the MFHA for 20 years and returned to his beloved New England in retirement.

John was a hard worker, a brilliant man and loved and was dedicated to the Masters of Foxhounds Association. He had a somewhat unique dry humor that could make you laugh once you figured it out. Often people wouldn't get his humor right away, but after thinking about what he'd said, would burst out laughing for no apparent reason. There were times when I start laughing in the middle of night after thinking on something John had said. John single-handedly developed a digital stud book—the FoxDog program was well before its time. While I (with expert helpers) have updated and modernized it, it is still the core of the program we use today. He was the right man for the job when he took over as secretary of the MFHA after Joe Jones. It was John that recommended my position be changed to Executive Director rather than Secretary. I re-wrote the job description when I took over. There have only been three paid "Keepers of the Studbook" and executives for the MFHA in over hundred years. John touched a lot of people.