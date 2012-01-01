The 2015 edition of the Junior North American Field Hunter Championships (JNAFHC) has experienced tremendous and exciting growth with the addition of four new qualifying meets for the November 8 finals, hosted by Old Dominion Hounds in Hume, VA.

Newly added qualifying meets will be hosted by Belle Meade Hunt (GA), Long Run Hounds (KY), Woodford Hounds (KY), and Iroquois Hunt (KY). Returning hunts include the Virginia packs of Orange County Hounds, Deep Run Hunt, Loudoun Fairfax Hunt, Piedmont Fox Hounds, and Bull Run Hunt, as well as Maryland’s New Market-Middletown Valley Hounds, Elkridge-Harford Hunt, and Potomac Hunt, and Cheshire Hunt, Radnor Hunt, and Andrews Bridge Foxhounds will host meets in Pennsylvania.

“We are all thrilled with the growth we have experienced,” said JNAFHC organizer Marion Chungo. “Juniors are the future of our sport and this event is integral to not only the longevity of foxhunting, but to their education on the role hunting plays in land conservation nationwide. Plus, they get to make new friends and have a great time!”

The JNAFHC is designed for junior foxhunters (age 18 and younger) mounted on ponies or appropriate horses and suitability for the young rider in the hunt field is emphasized in the judging. Children and are expected to arrive at each meet on time with correct tack and turn out. Riders may enter the First Field Division or the Hiltopper Division (split into two distinct age categories: 12 and Under and 13 and Over) and a minimum of three judges will rotate between both fields throughout each day’s hunting. At the end of the day, judges will choose which juniors will be invited to the finals on November 8.

Although modeled after the North American Field Hunter Championships, the JNAFHC goes a step further, placing emphasis on the connection between foxhunting and land preservation and striving to create awareness of this relationship among junior foxhunters. Masters hold discussions with junior participants on the history, do’s and don’ts of hunting and the sport’s role in land conservation. All proceeds raised by the event go directly to a land conservation group and to date, JNAFH has raised over $35,000 for organizations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. With the expansion of qualifying events to new regions of the country, the door to supporting new land conservation organizations is wide open.

The schedule of regional qualifying meets for the 2015 Junior North American Field Hunter Championship is as follows:

Virginia

Sat Oct 3 - Orange County Hounds

Sat Oct 10th - Deep Run Hunt

Sunday Oct 18th - Loudoun Fairfax Hunt

Saturday Oct 24th – Piedmont Fox Hounds

Oct 31 - Bull Run Hunt

Pennsylvania

Sat Sept 26 - Andrews Bridge Foxhounds

Sat Oct 3 – Cheshire Hunt

Saturday Oct 17th – Radnor Hunt

Maryland

Sat Sept 12 - New Market Middletown Valley Hounds

Sat Oct 10th - Elkridge Hartford Hounds

Sat Oct 17th - Potomac Hunt

Kentucky

Sat Sept 26 - Long Run Hounds

Sat Oct 3rd - Woodford Hounds

TBD- Iroquois Hunt

Georgia

Sat Oct 3 - Belle Meade Hunt

For more information or to register, please contact Marion Chungo 540-220-7292 or visit the JNAFHC on Facebook.