As you consider your year-end giving, we invite you to support foxhunting through the many programs maintained by the MFHA. There are several ways to contribute at every level. The gift of a Subscribing Membership to the MFHA is just $35 and goes directly toward our goals to promote, preserve and protect the sport of mounted hunting with hounds. The MFHA Foundation educates the public about foxhunting, promotes conservation,and supports research on hound and horse health and welfare. The Hunt Staff Benefit Foundation offers critical financial support to professional staff and their families in times of need. Your contribution to our… Read More
Subscribing members of the MFHA who are employed as professional huntsmen, whippers-in, or kennelmen are invited to apply for the upcoming class of the Professional Development Program. Looking ahead to its 12th season, the PDP is a yearlong educational experience (May 1 to May 1) with the goal of encouraging professionalism, improving competence in the hunt field and the kennels and allowing hunt staff the opportunity to network through exposure to other hunts, other staff and their styles of hunting and kennel management. Each participant receives an extensive library of hunting books, audiotapes, DVD’s and pamphlets published by the MFHA… Read More
Wayne-DuPage Hunt (IL) closed out their season with a good day in wintry weather. Photo by Ellen Soukup.
Last weekend at the United States Eventing Association's (USEA) Annual Meeting and Convention in Florida, Norfolk Hunt Club (MA) member Julie Wheeler received the Charles Owen Technical Merit Award. Results…Read More
Radnor Hunt included a unique ceremony following Opening Meet on November 5th. Members and guests unfolded a 20-by-30 foot American flag to honor the patriotism of those who served in…Read More
We are saddened to report on the passing of four outstanding masters in recent weeks. These individuals contributed selflessly to their hunting community and to our sport in general. Please…Read More
In what has become an annual tradition, hounds, horses and riders from River Hills Foxhounds participated in seasonal celebrations in Quarryville, Pennsylvania. A quintessential small town, Quarryville's holiday observances include…Read More
While you're in New York City for the MFHA events, plan to visit Manhattan Saddlery for their Third Annual Foxhunter's Open House. This special opportunity is scheduled for Friday afternoon,…Read More
Our November Photo of the Month featured a happy couple exchanging vows at an Amwell Valley Hounds (NJ) meet earlier this year. Several readers inquired about the details of this…Read More
As part of our community outreach, Green Mountain Hounds provide a foxhunting demonstration every fall at Fort Ticonderoga, on the New York/Vermont border. Built during the French and Indian War…Read More
Foxcroft School, an independent girls' boarding and day school in Middleburg, Virginia, hosted Middleburg Hunt on campus the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This traditional meet, followed by a hunt breakfast for…Read More
Foxhunting can be a wonderful family activity. While hunt meets often feature two or three generations and several members out together, Deep Run Hunt (VA) has an especially large band,…Read More
Richard Ellis captured this moment with Middleton Place Hounds (SC). To type your comment, you'll be asked to enter a code visible below the photo (to prevent spamming of our site).Read More