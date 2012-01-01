MFHA News

  • Shop MFHA Store Now and Save 10%, Including January Events +

    There's still time to register to attend all our events next month in New York City, and if you register before December 31, receive a 10% discount! January 26 and 27 are the dates for our Annual Meeting, Masters' Dinner, and Masters' Ball. These will be special occasions marking the transition of the president's role from Jack Van Nagell to Tony Leahy, and the conclusion of Dennis Foster's 24 years as executive director. This limited-time offer to receive a 10% discount also includes all items available through our online store. Use Coupon Code: SHOPEAR!Y10. http://shop.mfha.com/collections Offer Expires 12/31/2016. One coupon per customer.

     Read More

  • Make Your Contributions Count +

    As you consider your year-end giving, we invite you to support foxhunting through the many programs maintained by the MFHA. There are several ways to contribute at every level. The gift of a Subscribing Membership to the MFHA is just $35 and goes directly toward our goals to promote, preserve and protect the sport of mounted hunting with hounds. The MFHA Foundation educates the public about foxhunting, promotes conservation,and supports research on hound and horse health and welfare. The Hunt Staff Benefit Foundation offers critical financial support to professional staff and their families in times of need. Your contribution to our

     Read More

  • 2017-2018 Professional Development Program Is Accepting Applications +

    Subscribing members of the MFHA who are employed as professional huntsmen, whippers-in, or kennelmen are invited to apply for the upcoming class of the Professional Development Program. Looking ahead to its 12th season, the PDP is a yearlong educational experience (May 1 to May 1) with the goal of encouraging professionalism, improving competence in the hunt field and the kennels and allowing hunt staff the opportunity to network through exposure to other hunts, other staff and their styles of hunting and kennel management. Each participant receives an extensive library of hunting books, audiotapes, DVD’s and pamphlets published by the MFHA

     Read More
  • 1

MFHA Sponsors

Advertise!

Covertside has many options available for advertisers, to help build branding and engage our readers.

Our advertising sales reps will be happy to discuss your goals and work out a customized plan to give you the best exposure to our market within your budget.

Please download a media kit or contact us to request a call or more information!

media kit image

December 2016 Photo of the Month

DEC2016POTM

Wayne-DuPage Hunt (IL) closed out their season with a good day in wintry weather. Photo by Ellen Soukup.

News

  • 1

Feature Stories

  • 1

logo mfha smtiny

Subscribing Membership to the MFHA is open to anyone who cares about the future of country lifestyles and wants their voice and vote to make a difference. You will also receive Covertside magazine 4x a year!

Sign up for eCovertside!

eCovertside Signup

Advertisers